Russians rank Stalin as the 'most outstanding' person
MOSCOW — An opinion poll shows that a majority of Russians think Soviet leader Josef Stalin was the "most outstanding person" in history.
Scholars estimate that under Stalin more than 1 million people were executed in political purges. Millions more died in the vast prison camp system or as a result of mass starvation and deportations.
But an increasing number of Russians now admire Stalin as a strong leader who led their country to victory in World War II.