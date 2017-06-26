Senate Democrats: Boost domestic spending, not just defence
WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats, whose support is needed to pass more than $1 trillion worth of Cabinet department budgets, are demanding that domestic agencies receive budget increases, not just the Pentagon.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivered the message in a letter to GOP leaders on Monday that also restated Democratic opposition to President Donald Trump's promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The missive comes as Capitol Hill's
Democrats say nondefense programs should receive increases equal to those given