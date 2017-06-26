South Carolina medical student dies in Peru hiking accident
A
A
Share via Email
COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina officials say a medical student has died in an apparent hiking accident while on a medical outreach mission trip in Peru.
USC spokesman Wes Hickman told news outlets on Saturday that Seth Thomas, a second-year medical student, is believed to have died because of a hiking accident. He says the 24-year-old was last seen Friday afternoon while on a hike in the Andes Mountains.
Thomas had been working with a Peruvian
Most Popular
-
Man seriously injured after truck crashes into concrete wall in Lower Sackville
-
'Senseless:’ Halifax police say Chelsie Probert homicide was random, charge 16-year-old boy with murder
-
With wider search for soldiers, Canada's military broadens horizons
-