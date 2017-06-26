The Latest: Confederate monument in St. Louis being removed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Latest on the removal of a Confederate monument in St. Louis. (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

Crews have started dismantling a divisive Confederate monument in a sprawling park near downtown St. Louis after the city and the Missouri Civil War Museum reached an agreement to have it moved.

As part of the deal, the museum will pay for the removal of the 38-foot-tall, 103-year-old granite monument. It must be removed by Friday and the museum will store it until a new permanent site outside of St. Louis County can be found. The monument depicts a Confederate soldier leaving his family for the Civil War.

The agreement came a week after a judge issued a temporary injunction barring the city from removing the monument, pending a hearing over its ownership. The injunction followed a lawsuit filed against the city by the museum, which claimed ownership of the monument.

____

8:49 a.m.

A Confederate monument will be removed by Friday from a St. Louis park under a deal between the city and the Missouri Civil War Museum.

As part of the agreement announced Monday by the city, the museum will pay for the removal of the 38-foot-tall granite monument and store it until a new permanent site can be found.

The city says the new location must be a Civil War museum, battlefield or cemetery.

The announcement of the deal comes a week after a St. Louis judge issued a temporary injunction that barred the city from removing the monument, pending a July 6 hearing over who owns it.