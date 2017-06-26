The Latest: Montana search may be linked to bank robberies

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on a fugitive arrested in Kansas and an investigation into a series of bank robberies. (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Federal agents say a weekend search of a south-central Montana residence that turned up homemade bombs was connected to a bank robbery investigation.

FBI Los Angeles spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says numerous agencies were investigating whether evidence found in the search in Roundup, Montana, was connected to a series of bank robberies in California, Washington state, Idaho and Nebraska.

In 2012 and 2014, a man the FBI called "the AK-47 bandit" robbed several banks. The robber shot and wounded a police officer in Chino, California.

Officials with the Musselshell County sheriff's office in Montana say the weekend search was linked to 39-year-old Richard Gathercole, who was arrested last week in Nebraska. He was wanted after someone fired shots at a Kansas trooper. The trooper wasn't injured.

Officials did not say how Gathercole was connected to the residence where the bombs were found.

___

11:10 a.m.

Montana authorities say they found homemade bombs in a home after the arrest of a man accused of shooting at a Kansas state trooper.

Richard Gathercole of Roundup, Montana, was arrested Tuesday at a gas station in Lexington, Nebraska, a day after a man fired at the trooper on Interstate 70. The trooper wasn't injured.

The Musselshell County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday that deputies assisted FBI agents and officers from California and Idaho in searching a Roundup home on Saturday.

They found numerous improvised explosive devices that were removed by a bomb squad.

A dispatcher who answered the phone at the sheriff's office's Monday could not immediately confirm that it was Gathercole's home.