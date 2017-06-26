The Latest: Mother: Man on lam for 32 years is 'good person'

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Latest on the recapture of an Arkansas prison escape who has been on the loose for three decades (all times local):

3:00 p.m.

The mother of an Arkansas prison escapee who had been on the run for more than three decades said she has been in contact with her son since soon after his escape and that he was visiting her when he was arrested.

Steven Dishman, 60, was arrested Sunday at a home in Springdale in northwest Arkansas by local law enforcement and state troopers, according to the state Department of Correction.

Shirley Jones told The Associated Press on Monday that her son has been living in southern Arkansas, but wouldn't specify where Dishman has been living or for how long.

Jones said she came into contact with her son about six months after he escaped from prison. Dishman is not married and has no children, according to Jones.

Jones said her son has not been in trouble since his escape and that "he's a good person," and "very creative."

Dishman was serving a seven-year sentence for theft of property and burglary convictions in Washington County when he escaped from the department's Benton Unit in central Arkansas on May 28, 1985.

___

11:31 a.m.

Arkansas State Police say a prison escapee who had been on the run for more than three decades was recaptured after authorities received information about his whereabouts from someone who met him five years after his escape.

The state Department of Correction says 60-year-old Steven Dishman was arrested Sunday at a home in Springdale in northwest Arkansas by local law enforcement and state troopers.

State police Lt. Liz Chapman says a person told officers about Dishman's whereabouts over the weekend, and he was arrested without incident. Chapman says people who may have known Dishman by a different name are being questioned.