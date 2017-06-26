The Latest: Official search halts for missing Juneau woman

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on a Juneau woman missing in Thunder Mountain Trail (all times local):

9 a.m.

Alaska State Troopers say the official search for a woman missing on a Juneau mountain trail has been suspended.

Family members called in emergency responders Saturday afternoon after they searched and could not find 53-year-old Teri Heuscher along Thunder Mountain Trail.

The trailhead is in the Mendenhall Valley northwest of downtown Juneau.

Troopers announced early Sunday night that the official search would be suspended based on available clues and the amount of area that was searched over two days.

Troopers, municipal police and fire officials, U.S. Forest Service personnel and volunteers from search and rescue groups took part in the search.

___

7:50 a.m.

Alaska State Troopers say two days of searching has not found a 53-year-old woman missing on Thunder Mountain Trail in Juneau.

Troopers say family members first attempted to find Teri Heuscher and contacted emergency responders for help Saturday afternoon.

Volunteer rescue groups were joined by municipal, state and federal officials. A private helicopter searched from the air.

Groups and volunteers searched again Sunday.