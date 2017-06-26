The Latest: Pakistan militant punished as India PM visits US

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with President Donald Trump (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

The State Department has imposed sanctions on the Pakistan-based leader of a militant group that fights against Indian control in the divided territory of Kashmir.

The designation of Syed Salahuddin (SAI-ed sah-lah-hoo-DEEN) will be welcomed by India, whose prime minister is meeting Monday with President Donald Trump.

The action bars U.S. persons from financial transactions with Salahuddin.

He is a senior leader of the largest rebel group fighting Indian rule in Kashmir, Hizbul Mujahideen. The group demands the Himalayan region's merger with Pakistan.

The department says that in September 2016, Salahuddin vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict. He threatened to train Kashmiri suicide bombers and turn the Kashmir valley "into a graveyard for Indian forces." The U.S. says the militant group has claimed responsibility for several attacks.

____

8:34 a.m.

President Donald Trump will welcome India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House.

Modi is expected Monday afternoon for meetings with Trump and dinner with the president and first lady.

The meeting is the first between the leaders of the world's two largest democracies. It takes place amid uncertainty over the relationship because of differences on trade and other issues.

Trump has focused on outreach to China, India's strategic rival, as he looks to Beijing to rein in North Korea. But Washington and New Delhi share concerns about China's rise as a military power.