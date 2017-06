Zimbabwe pastor and government critic arrested after speech

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe police have arrested a popular pastor after he addressed protesting university students.

Lawyer Harrison Nkomo said Evan Mawarire, a preacher and anti-government activist, was Monday charged with disorderly conduct in a public place.

He said police picked up Mawarire for addressing medical students protesting against a planned fee increase by the University of Zimbabwe.

The lawyer said police were "assessing whether to allow him pay a fine or take him to court."

Mawarire rose to prominence in July 2016 when he used social media to organize the biggest anti-government protest in a decade.

He later left for the United States, claiming his life was threatened after a court dismissed charges against him.