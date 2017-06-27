80-year-old woman attacked, mauled by rabid bobcat in garden

SUNAPEE, N.H. — An 80-year-old New Hampshire woman fought off a rabid bobcat with the help of her two dogs and her gardening sickle.

Elsie Dabrowski says she was gardening Sunday at her Sunapee home when the animal attacked , biting her face, arm and back. She says her only thoughts at the moment were "why is this stupid cat attacking me?"

Dabrowski tried to fight off the bobcat with a sickle, but it was ultimately chased off by her dogs. Her adult son heard the commotion and rushed outside with a shotgun, which he used to kill the bobcat. The animal carcass tested positive for rabies.