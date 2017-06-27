Alabama man shot in Turks and Caicos, recovering in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A tourist from Alabama is recovering in a Florida hospital after authorities say he was robbed and shot while vacationing with his family in Turks and Caicos.

In a statement, Royal Turks and Caicos police said Kevin Newman was shot in the abdomen early Friday.

News outlets report Newman underwent surgery at a hospital in Turks and Caicos and was in a medically induced coma when he was flown to a hospital in Fort Lauderdale for further treatment.

The family, including wife Tiffany and son Gavin, is from Smiths Station, Alabama. In a statement, the family said Newman was "robbed at gunpoint and shot."

News outlets report he received blood transfusions and was listed in stable condition on Saturday.