Albania Socialists win polls, can govern without partner

TIRANA, Albania — Nearly complete election results show that Albania's left-wing Socialist Party has secured a second mandate in a general election seen as a key benchmark to the country's bid to launch membership negotiations with the European Union.

The Central Election Commission on Tuesday said that with more than 96 per cent of the ballots counted the governing Socialists of Prime Minister Edi Rama had won about 48 per cent of the votes, or 74 places in the 140-seat parliament.

The opposition Democratic party of Lulzim Basha won 29 per cent , or 43 seats.

Voter turnout in Sunday's election fell to 46.6 per cent , 7 points lower than in 2013.