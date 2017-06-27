Albania Socialists win polls, can govern without partner
TIRANA, Albania — Nearly complete election results show that Albania's left-wing Socialist Party has secured a second mandate in a general election seen as a key benchmark to the country's bid to launch membership negotiations with the European Union.
The Central Election Commission on Tuesday said that with more than 96
The opposition Democratic party of Lulzim Basha won 29
Voter turnout in Sunday's election fell to 46.6
The nation of 2.9 million, a NATO member since 2009, received EU candidate status in 2014.