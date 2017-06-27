Amnesty International won't comply with Hungary NGO law

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Amnesty International has joined a boycott of new, mandatory reporting rules for foreign-funded civic groups in Hungary.

The government says the law passed June 13 is meant to increase transparency, but critics see it as an effort to stifle political dissent.

Other civic groups receiving more than around $26,200 a year from abroad, the new reporting threshold, have also said they will refuse to register with the courts and comply with the new regulations.