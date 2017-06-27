Barbecues, music, racing, crafts for July 4 at ski resorts

CONWAY, N.H. — Many New Hampshire ski resorts are planning to celebrate the Fourth of July with special events, fireworks and concerts.

Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway is putting on its first Americana Celebration on July 4, with a backyard barbecue.

The Loon Mountain Race will be held on July 2. Racers will climb to the summit in Lincoln.

Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford will host its annual Craft Fair on July 1-2. On July 3, King Pine at Purity Spring Resort in East Madison will host a breakfast cookout.