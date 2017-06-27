Consumer confidence rises in June
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers became more confident in June —with more Americans pleased by current conditions but slightly less hopeful about what the next six months hold.
The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its
More consumers described current business conditions as "good" and jobs as "plentiful." The upbeat results may reflect the robust 4.3
Economists closely monitor the mood of consumers because their spending makes up about 70
Andrew Hunter, U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said that consumer confidence is at a "very healthy level" but it's "beginning to look a little suspect" given other indicators.
Retail sales in May fell by the most in 16 months, as spending at gasoline stations, department stores and electronics stores declined. The growth rate in spending at restaurants and bars has declined in recent months as well.
Weaker consumer spending early this year is a key reason why the economy expanded at only a