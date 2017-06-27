Egypt army: 12 vehicles destroyed crossing from Libya

CAIRO — Egypt's military says its air force destroyed 12 vehicles loaded with weapons, ammunitions and explosives, after receiving intelligence that "criminal elements" were attempting to cross the western border with Libya.

The military said, in a statement on Tuesday, that air force planes had set out to explore the border area and took more than 12 hours to track and deal with, what it described as "hostile targets." The statement didn't disclose exactly when the strikes had taken place.

In late May, Egyptian fighter jets launched airstrikes on what the military said were militant training bases in eastern Libya, in response to an earlier attack on Egyptian Coptic Christians travelling to a remote desert monastery south of Cairo.