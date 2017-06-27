News / World

Europe's once positive world view of US slips under Trump

FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs President Donald Trump as Modi departs the White House in Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump should have been ready for a bear hug from Narendra Modi this week in Washington. The folksy embrace has become a signature move for the Indian prime minister in greeting global leaders and celebrities alike. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON — Slightly more Europeans now view the United States unfavourably than favourably under President Donald Trump.

That's one of the findings of a new Pew Research Center survey of public attitudes in more than three dozen countries.

It's the first time since 2008, the final year of George W. Bush's presidency, that a majority of Europeans have expressed more unfavourable than favourable views of the U.S.

The Pew survey released Monday also found scant confidence outside the U.S. in Trump's leadership on the world stage.

In terms of personal traits, more than half of the more than 40,000 people surveyed by Pew see the U.S. president as a strong leader. But that positive view is outweighed by larger majorities who see Trump as arrogant, intolerant or dangerous.

