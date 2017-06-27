Family to sue over black man's shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. — Relatives of a black man who was gunned down by a white police officer in Louisiana's capital are suing the city, claiming the shooting fit a pattern of racist behaviour and excessive force by its police force.

Attorneys for Alton Sterling's five children planned to file a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in state court against the city of Baton Rouge, its police department and police chief and the two officers involved in last July's deadly encounter.

The Justice Department investigated Sterling's shooting and announced last month that it will not file charges against either officer.

The family's lawsuit claims Officer Blane Salamoni's shooting of Sterling was the product of poor training and inadequate police procedures.