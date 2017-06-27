Getaway driver pleads guilty in random Pennsylvania killings

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A man has pleaded guilty to driving a car with a passenger who randomly killed three Pennsylvania residents as part of a string of shootings that police say also left four people in New Jersey dead.

Kareem Mitchell, of Newark, New Jersey, entered the plea Tuesday to a charge of conspiracy to commit third-degree murder. He was sentenced to 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison.

The deal came on the day jurors were to be selected for Mitchell's trial stemming from the July 5, 2015, ordeal.

Prosecutors contend Mitchell drove around while 24-year-old Todd West picked out his shooting victims: Kory Ketrow in Easton and Francine Ramos and Trevor Gray in Allentown.

West pleaded guilty to the killings last year.

West is still awaiting trial in the New Jersey shootings.

