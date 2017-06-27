House adds security funding in wake of Scalise shooting

WASHINGTON — The House has moved to provide lawmakers with a $25,000 allowance to take additional security steps in the wake of the shooting at a congressional baseball practice earlier this month.

The additional funding is intended to be used to beef up security, including at home-district offices and public appearances, and is available through the beginning of next year.

The stipend comes on top of office allowances averaging $1.3 million for travel, staff salaries and other expenses.

The additional funding swept through the House by a unanimous voice vote.

The shooting earlier this month raised concerns among lawmakers about the adequacy of their personal security, especially as politics in the U.S. has become hyper-polarized.