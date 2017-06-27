Jury to deliberate in Nemtsov murder case

MOSCOW — A jury is expected to begin deliberating in the trial of five men accused of involvement in the murder of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov.

Nemtsov, a top opponent of President Vladimir Putin, was shot late at night in 2015 as he was walking across a bridge just outside the Kremlin.

Among those on trial is the suspected triggerman, Zaur Dadayev, a former officer in the security forces of Chechnya's leader, Ramzan Kadyrov.

The brazen killing sent shockwaves through the Russian opposition. Nemtsov's allies have criticized the investigators for stopping short of studying a possible role of top Chechen officers and Kadyrov himself in the killing.