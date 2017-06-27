Maduro says helicopter fired on Venezuela's Supreme Court

CARACAS, Venezuela — President Nicolas Maduro says a helicopter fired on Venezuela's Supreme Court in a confusing incident that he claimed was part of a conspiracy to destabilize his socialist government.

The incident occurred as Maduro was speaking live on state television to journalists gathered at the presidential palace. He said the chopper fired upon offices of the court and launched a grenade that didn't explode. He said air defence was activated, thwarting what he called a "terrorist attack."

An Associated Press reporter heard gunfire as a helicopter buzzed through downtown but was unable to confirm where the shots were being fired from.