Mobster once charged in '78 heist pleads guilty to arson

NEW YORK — An 82-year-old mobster who beat charges he participated in a legendary robbery has pleaded guilty in an unrelated road-rage arson.

Vincent Asaro entered the plea Tuesday in federal court in New York City. Sentencing was set for Oct. 24.

In 2014, Asaro was charged in the 1978 heist of the Lufthansa cargo terminal at Kennedy Airport. It was considered the largest cash theft in American history and was later retold in the hit film "Goodfellas."