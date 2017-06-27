Pennsylvania auto salvage yard destroyed in dramatic fire

SLATINGTON, Pa. — A Pennsylvania auto salvage yard has been destroyed in a dramatic blaze punctuated by a series of explosions.

The fire was reported Monday afternoon at Hanna's Auto and Truck Recycling Center in Washington Township. It appeared to start near an office building and spread out to the junked cars in the yard.

Witnesses describe flames as high as the sky, black smoke that could be seen for miles and loud bangs.

Friedens Fire Chief Joel Merkel says a few of the explosions were of oil cans and tires popping.

No one was hurt and the fire was under control within an hour.