Road bomb in Kenya's Lamu County kills 8, including 4 kids

NAIROBI, Kenya — A senior Kenyan police official says four policemen and four children were killed when a lorry they were travelling in ran over an improvised bomb in Kenya's southern coastal area.

This incident increases to 46 the death toll from homemade explosives planted by suspected al-Shabab extremists from Somalia in the last three months. The majority of fatalities have been policemen. Al-Shabab has carried out more than 100 attacks on Kenya since 2011, saying they are retribution for the country sending troops to Somalia to fight the insurgents.