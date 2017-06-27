Sarah Palin sues paper for tying her PAC ad to mass shooting
In the lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court Tuesday, Palin's lawyers say the Times "violated the law and its own policies" when it accused her of inciting the 2011 attack that killed six people.
The lawsuit refers to a June editorial in the Times on the recent shooting of Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise (skuh-LEES'). The editorial was later corrected.
Palin is seeking damages to be determined by a jury.
A spokeswoman for the Times, Danielle Rhoades Ha, says they haven't seen the lawsuit but will defend against any claim vigorously.