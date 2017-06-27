Serbia's openly gay premier to head pro-Russian government

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's future prime minister has proposed a staunchly pro-Russian official as the defence minister, damping hopes in the West that her nomination signals a shift away from Moscow's influence.

State TV says Prime Minister-designate Ana Brnabic on Tuesday proposed a list of cabinet ministers for adoption by parliament. It includes Aleksandar Vulin, a former labour minister, to head the defence ministry.

Her list also includes several other openly pro-Russian and anti-Western officials.

When Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic earlier this month nominated the U.S.- and U.K.-educated Brnabic to succeed him as prime minister, it was seen as his attempt to calm Western concerns that Serbia was getting too close to Russia.