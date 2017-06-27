Sheriff: Altercation over dead raccoon prompted shooting

ALLYN, Wash. — Authorities say an altercation over a dead raccoon led to a shooting in rural Washington state.

Mason County sheriff's Lt. Travis Adams tells Seattle news station KOMO-TV (https://goo.gl/aYfZgc ) that a man was walking along a highway Sunday dragging the roadkill behind him with a rope. The animal had been hit by a car, and he wanted to use it as crab bait.

Adams says two vehicles stopped, and people confronted the man because they thought he was dragging a dead dog. One person who had been in a pickup truck shot the man twice in the leg. Both vehicles then sped off.

Deputies have contacted people in the other vehicle, and authorities say they're co-operating . No arrests have been made.

The man is expected to recover.

___