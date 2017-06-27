The Latest: Law enforcement officer shot in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on a law enforcement officer shot in Sacramento (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Authorities have shut down several streets around the area in Sacramento where an officer was shot Tuesday.

At least two helicopters are flying overheard near the Watt Avenue exit on Interstate 80.

6:43 p.m.

Authorities say a law enforcement officer has been shot in Sacramento. His condition is unknown.