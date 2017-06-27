Trump administration plans border wall models in summer
SAN DIEGO — The agency in charge of U.S. border security plans to start building prototypes for President Donald Trump's proposed wall with Mexico later this summer.
Ronald Vitiello, Customs and Border Protection's acting deputy commissioner, said Tuesday that four to eight companies will get contracts for prototypes in San Diego that could be models for the roughly 2,000-mile (3,
Vitiello says it's impractical to build a wall on about 130 miles (209
Trump's budget proposal for 2018 includes $1.6 billion for 74 miles (118