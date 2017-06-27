UK doctors' union calls for change in abortion law

LONDON — The British Medical Association, which represents the country's doctors, says abortions should not be a criminal offence and is calling for them to be regulated in the same way as other health procedures.

Abortion is legal in much of Britain up to 24 weeks of pregnancy with approval from two doctors. There is no time limit for high-risk cases.

An 1861 law made abortion a criminal act. A 1967 update provided exceptions, but abortions are still governed by criminal law.

Hundreds of doctors at a BMA conference voted Tuesday to back changing the law.

Dr. John Chisholm, who chairs the body's medical ethics committee, said there was heated debate but most members "were clear that abortion should be treated as a medical issue rather than a criminal one."