Ukrainian serviceman killed in car bomb
MOSCOW — A Ukrainian serviceman has been killed in a car bomb in the country's capital
Ukrainian police said in a statement on Tuesday the driver of a luxury car was killed instantly as the vehicle blew up at an intersection Tuesday morning. Police would not immediately name the victim but two Ukrainian media outlets identified him as a senior military intelligence officer.
Police said they were treating the incident as an act of terrorism.