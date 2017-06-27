News / World

Ukrainian serviceman killed in car bomb

MOSCOW — A Ukrainian serviceman has been killed in a car bomb in the country's capital Kyiv .

Ukrainian police said in a statement on Tuesday the driver of a luxury car was killed instantly as the vehicle blew up at an intersection Tuesday morning. Police would not immediately name the victim but two Ukrainian media outlets identified him as a senior military intelligence officer.

Police said they were treating the incident as an act of terrorism.

