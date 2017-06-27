Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't believe in Temple
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
JERUSALEM — A senior ultra-Orthodox lawmaker says protestations of liberal Jews over alternative access to Jerusalem's Western Wall are merely provocation since they don't even believe in the sanctity of the site.
Deputy Finance Minister Yitzhak Cohen of Shas says worship practices at the site — the last retaining wall of the biblical Jewish temple — have been in place for centuries and not everyone can "come and change the rules."
Leaders of the Reform and Conservative movements have
Cohen told Israel's Army Radio Tuesday that "the Western Wall doesn't interest Reform Jews. They don't believe in the Holy Temple."