UN envoy: Up to Cyprus leaders to make most of peace summit

NICOSIA, Cyprus — A United Nations envoy says Cyprus' rival leaders have to step up, take responsibility and make the best of a peace summit aiming at a breakthrough deal reunifying the ethnically divided island.

Espen Barth Eide told a news conference Tuesday that both sides have rejected a U.N. document intended to steer talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana.

In the absence of such a document, Eide said the onus is on the leaders to seize the "best chance" at solving the decades-old problem.