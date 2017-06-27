With no election winner, Mongolia sets runoff for July 9

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia — Mongolia will hold its first runoff election for president next month after none of the candidates attained the necessary majority in Monday's voting.

Democratic Party candidate Khaltmaa Battulga was the top finisher with 38 per cent of the vote and will face the Mongolian People's Party's Miyegombo Enkhbold in the July 9 election.

While the nation of 3 million had been an oasis of democratic stability, its politics have grown increasingly fractious amid an economic crisis and graft accusations.

The winner will become Mongolia's fifth president since 1990 following the end of communism.