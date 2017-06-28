2 crash victims, 1 suicide after police chase in New Orleans
A
A
Share via Email
NEW ORLEANS — A car fleeing Louisiana State Police troopers has crashed in New Orleans, killing a 2-year-old girl and a man who were thrown from the vehicle. Police say a third man killed himself at the scene.
Trooper Melissa Matey said the chase began Wednesday afternoon in downtown New Orleans when troopers noted a car with stolen license plates. It ended in eastern New Orleans when the car struck another vehicle, veered off the road and crashed into a fence.
Matey did not release the names of the deceased.
She said troopers in multiple units had tried to avoid a pursuit by "boxing in" the car before activating their patrol car lights. But, the driver backed up and