2 railroad workers struck, killed on tracks in Washington
WASHINGTON — Two railroad workers were killed when they were hit by an Amtrak train that was approaching a station in Washington.
In a news release, Amtrak says a train
Amtrak says none of the train's passengers or crew was injured.
Service was suspended between Washington and Philadelphia while authorities investigated the incident, but Amtrak said in a statement Wednesday morning that service was resuming. Residual delays are expected, and transit officials in Maryland said riders
CSX said the names of the employees are being withheld for their families' privacy. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.