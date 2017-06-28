3 more couples arrested in public benefits fraud case

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — Authorities in New Jersey say three more couples have been arrested and face charges of defrauding the government out of public welfare benefits they weren't entitled to.

The arrests late Tuesday come after four other couples, including a rabbi and his wife, were charged with defrauding Medicaid and other public assistance programs of over $1 million on Monday, bringing the total to about $2 million.

Ocean County prosecutors say Yitzchock (YIHTZ'-hahk) and Sora Kanarek, Chaim (HEYE'-ihm) and Liatt Ehrman, and William and Faigy Friedman were set to appear in state court Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors say the three couples misrepresented their income and then collected more than $674,000 in benefits.