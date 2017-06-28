Activists protest for legal migration policies ahead of G20

BERLIN — More than 30 activists have protested against the upcoming Group of 20 summit in the northern German city of Hamburg by hanging a large banner from a bridge across the Elbe river that reads "Build bridges, not walls."

The activist group Sea Watch said in a statement they put up the banner early Wednesday to protest against the migration policies of the wealthy Western countries.

Thousands of people have drowned in recent years trying to cross the Mediterranean from poor, war-torn countries to the shores of Europe.