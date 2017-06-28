Appeals court rejects challenge to gay marriage-recusal law

RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal appeals court has rejected a challenge to a North Carolina law that allows magistrates to refuse to perform same-sex marriages.

The Richmond-based 4th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling on Wednesday that three couples who sued to overturn the law lack standing to challenge the law's use of taxpayer funds.

The 2015 law allows magistrates to recuse themselves from performing marriages because of religious beliefs. Those who do so are prevented from officiating at all marriages for at least six months.

The couples — two gay and one interracial — had argued that the state was improperly using their tax dollars to accommodate magistrates' religious views.