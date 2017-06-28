Arkansas' new Ten Commandments monument at Capitol destroyed
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials say Arkansas' new Ten Commandments monument was destroyed by someone driving a vehicle into it less than 24 hours after the monument was placed on
Secretary of State's Office spokesman Chris Powell says Capitol Police arrested the male suspect early Wednesday. The suspect's name and motive haven't been released.
The stone monument fell to the ground and broke into multiple pieces.
The privately funded monument was 6 feet tall (1.8