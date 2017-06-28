Castile girlfriend pleads not guilty in hammer attack

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A woman who livestreamed the bloody aftermath of her boyfriend's fatal shooting by a Minnesota police officer has pleaded not guilty in an unrelated assault case.

Diamond Reynolds faces two assault charges for allegedly taking part in a hammer attack on a woman in February.

Reynolds was sitting next to Philando Castile, who was black, when he was shot during a July traffic stop by St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez. Yanez was recently acquitted by a jury.

Reynolds told the court Wednesday she expects to travel the country next month for television appearances. The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2tmfLHL ) reports one of her attorneys said Reynolds will go to London in August for an art exhibit created in her honour .