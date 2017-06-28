Complaint: Woman blames video stunt for boyfriend's death
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
HALSTAD, Minn. — A Minnesota woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told authorities it was a video stunt gone wrong.
Monalisa Perez, of Halstad, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Pedro Ruiz III.
According to a criminal complaint, the 19-year-old Perez told authorities Ruiz wanted to make a YouTube video of her shooting a bullet into a book he was holding against his chest. She says she fired from about a foot (0.3
Authorities say Ruiz died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim's aunt, Claudia Ruiz, tells WDAY-TV that the couple played pranks and put them on YouTube.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Most Popular
-
Halifax man charged with second degree murder in 2011 death of Angela Hall
-
Massive U.S. aircraft carrier steams toward Halifax for Canada Day
-
Calgary condo owners face $250 fine for opening garage door too soon
-
Coast Guard pilot gets helicopter etiquette lesson after touching down for Tim Hortons run