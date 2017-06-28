Ex-pharmaceutical CEO accused at trial of cheating investors
NEW YORK — A federal prosecutor has told jurors in opening statements at the securities fraud trial of a former pharmaceutical company CEO that he built a bogus hedge fund empire on "lies upon lies."
Assistant U.S. Attorney Karthik Srinivasan accused Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee) on Wednesday of losing investors' money through bad trades, then looting a drug company for $10 million in a secret scheme to pay them back.
The 34-year-old Shkreli is best known for using another pharmaceutical company to raise the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000