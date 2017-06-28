FBI agent in court on charge of lying about rancher shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — An FBI agent is set to appear in court on charges that he lied about shooting at a key figure in last year's armed occupation of a national wildlife refuge just before the man was killed by Oregon police.

W. Joseph Astarita was due for his first hearing Wednesday. It comes after the inspector general of the U.S. Justice Department investigated possible FBI misconduct and whether there was a coverup .

Robert "LaVoy" Finicum was fatally shot Jan. 26, 2016. He was a spokesman for the group that took over the refuge to oppose federal control of land in the Western U.S.