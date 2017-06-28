Greek authorities ban clashing police union, anarchist meets
A
A
Share via Email
ATHENS, Greece — Hoping to defuse a highly explosive mix in central Athens, Greek authorities have banned separate gatherings planned by police unionists and anarchists — both ostensibly themed against violence.
The issue arose when the Poasy police union called an open public meeting for Thursday evening in an anarchist stronghold to discuss anarchist attacks on police.
The selected venue was a square in the Greek capital's Exarcheia
Anarchist groups responded by calling a Thursday evening public meeting against police violence in the main square of the adjacent Kolonaki area of Athens. Other anarchists planned protests in Exarcheia against the police union gathering.
The ban issued Wednesday covers both Exarcheia and Kolonaki.
Most Popular
-
Halifax man charged with second degree murder in 2011 death of Angela Hall
-
Massive U.S. aircraft carrier steams toward Halifax for Canada Day
-
Calgary condo owners face $250 fine for opening garage door too soon
-
Coast Guard pilot gets helicopter etiquette lesson after touching down for Tim Hortons run