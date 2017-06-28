Hamas to create buffer zone with Egypt to improve ties
GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Hamas says bulldozers in Gaza are creating a 100-meter-wide (330-foot) buffer zone along the Egyptian border as part of the Islamic militant group's efforts to combat extremists and improve ties with Cairo.
The Hamas-run Interior Ministry said Wednesday the creation of a
Egypt has long accused Gaza's Hamas rulers of aiding an insurgency in the northern Sinai Peninsula, allegations denied by Hamas. Egypt and Israel have imposed a blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized power in 2007.