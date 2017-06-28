Hamas to create buffer zone with Egypt to improve ties

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Hamas says bulldozers in Gaza are creating a 100-meter-wide (330-foot) buffer zone along the Egyptian border as part of the Islamic militant group's efforts to combat extremists and improve ties with Cairo.

The Hamas-run Interior Ministry said Wednesday the creation of a 12-kilometre-long (7.5-mile) corridor was agreed upon in recent face-to-face negotiations with Egyptian officials. It expressed hope that Egypt would reopen the Rafah border crossing with Gaza on a regular basis once the buffer zone is complete.