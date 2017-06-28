NATO chief: US allies to spend $12 billion more this year

BRUSSELS — NATO's chief says U.S. allies are projected to spend around $12 billion more on defence this year, after President Donald Trump berated them for failing to boost military budgets.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that "we have really shifted gears. The (spending) trend is up and we intend to keep it up."

Unveiling new figures, Stoltenberg said European allies and Canada have increased spending by almost $46 billion over the last three years.

He said 25 of NATO's 29 allies aim to raise defence spending in 2017.