NATO chief: US allies to spend $12 billion more this year
BRUSSELS — NATO's chief says U.S. allies are projected to spend around $12 billion more on
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that "we have really shifted gears. The (spending) trend is up and we intend to keep it up."
Unveiling new figures, Stoltenberg said European allies and Canada have increased spending by almost $46 billion over the last three years.
He said 25 of NATO's 29 allies aim to raise
Only the United States, Britain, Estonia, debt-burden Greece and Poland met NATO's spending targets last year. Romania says it will meet the 2