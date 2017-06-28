Niagara Falls daredevil might have died in plunge with snake
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A daredevil who died after plunging over Niagara Falls in an apparent stunt with an inflatable ball might have brought a boa constrictor along for the ride.
The Niagara Gazette (http://bit.ly/2smGwI8 ) reports Wednesday that New York State Park Police found a
Jones' body was recovered June 2. The snake hasn't been found. Exotic-pet experts told police it wouldn't have survived the cold water.
Footage from a crashed drone belonging to Jones shows only rushing water.
Jones became the first person known to survive the plunge over Niagara Falls without a safety device in 2003.
