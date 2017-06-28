News / World

Pastor due in court in granddaughter's faith healing death

FILE ‚Äì In this April 19, 2017, file photo, the Rev. Rowland Foster, center, leaves district court after charges were dismissed against him in Bernville, Pa. Foster, the pastor of a church that rejects modern medicine is due in court in Pennsylvania on a charge that he failed to report suspected abuse when his 2-year-old granddaughter died of pneumonia. Foster is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, for a preliminary hearing that will determine if there‚Äôs enough evidence to send the case to trial. (Susan L. Angstadt/Reading Eagle via AP)

WERNERSVILLE, Pa. — The pastor of a church that rejects modern medicine is due in court in Pennsylvania on a charge that he failed to report suspected abuse when his 2-year-old granddaughter died of pneumonia.

Rowland Foster is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing that will determine if there's enough evidence to send the case to trial. A judge in April threw out the charge, but Berks County prosecutors are trying again with a different judge.

Prosecutors say the 72-year-old Foster should have reported that the parents of his granddaughter weren't getting her the medical care she needed.

Ella Foster died in November from what a forensic pathologist has described as a highly treatable case of pneumonia. Her parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter and await trial.

